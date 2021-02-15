City plans to convert old nursing home into shelter for families

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — City engineering crews are working to transform a former nursing home into a homeless shelter fit for families.

The new shelter will be located at 4502 Milwaukee Street, which used to be occupied Karmenta Nursing Home. City leaders have not announced when the shelter will be ready.

Engineering crews plan to work with other city agencies, contractors and community partners to convert the space.

The news comes roughly two months after the city opened an emergency overnight men’s shelter on First Street.

