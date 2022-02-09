City Plan Commission set to hear proposal for 5-story project on State Street

by Brad Hamilton

The city’s plan commission is set to hear a presentation tomorrow regarding a potential housing development.

JD McCormick Properties hopes to raze 3 two-story buildings in the 400 block but that would push out *several small businesses.

One of those small businesses is B-Side Records, which has been located on state street for nearly four decades.

Stephen Manley is the proud owner of B-Side Records but is afraid his store’s time on sate street may be coming to an end.

“This is home to me. I have lived most of my adult life in this little room so it is home,” explained Manley.

The projected five story building would displace B-Side, along with several other small businesses but Manley says he didn’t learn of any of this thru his landlord-JD McCormick properties.

“Naturally i am opposed of the demolition because we have been here for 39 years and also paid our rent on time and we’d like to stay,” explained Manley

However, Colin Smith-with building owner JD McCormick development- said in a statement tonight:

“I want to apologize for my statement as i believed we had communicated with each tenant but i was mistaken. We had spoken with Geoff the owner of freedom skate shop as well as brain from sencha tea bar about the project. I thought we had reached out to Steve from b side but I misunderstood. I have personally reached out to Steve and explained what happened, apologized and said i would help find a new location if this project is approved. Our hope in redeveloping these properties on the 400 block is that it will not take away from state streets history and charm but start a new chapter of growth and design.”

However-district 2 alder Patrick Heck understands relocating might not be what those affected want.

“not excited about having to relocate and i certainly don’t blame them. It sounds like it will be a stressful situation if that is indeed what they have to do,” said Heck.

Which is why Heck believes the committee will take their time on a decision. Making sure to weigh every factor on the future of state street and how it will look for years to come.

“We really need to see all of the information and hear from all of the stake holders as well as the developers before passing judgement,” shared Heck.

