Madison officials pick former WEC interim administrator as new city attorney

MADISON, Wis. — Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Monday that the city has selected Michael Hass as Madison’s next city attorney.

Haas worked as a private attorney, a municipal attorney for Stoughton, Edgerton and Milton before going on to work as a staff counsel and Elections Division administrator at the Government Accountability Board. He later went on to work at the Interim Administrator at the Wisconsin Elections Commission, according to a news release.

According to the release, Hass is an expert in election security. He worked on legal and administrative issues related to the 2012 recall elections and the 2016 presidential election. Hass also oversaw Wisconsin’s statewide recount of the 2016 presidential election.

“Haas has a strong background in municipal law, and the right combination of legal, administrative and supervisory experience to lead the Madison City Attorney’s office,” Rhodes-Conway said. “In addition, he is a well-respected expert in elections, ethics and open government. This combination of skills will help Madison deal with the challenges ahead — whether we are innovating new programs to respond to COVID-19, or moving forward to create the sustainable equitable communities of the future.”

Most recently, Hass has helped advise clerks throughout Wisconsin as they worked to respond to the spring election in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

