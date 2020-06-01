City of Whitewater creates COVID-19 reopening plan

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The city of Whitewater created a reopening plan including phases to reopen facilities and programs.

A release said the plan starts June 1 and continues through the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan only applies to city operations and municipal facilities — it does not impact private individuals and organizations.

City officials encourage members of the community to follow health and safety guidance. They suggest practicing social/physical distancing, avoiding large gatherings, frequently washing hands, covering coughs or sneezes, cleaning high-touch surfaces, avoiding shaking hands, staying home when sick and continuing to remain safer at home if you are at high risk.

“The plan outlines our operations moving forward,” said City Manager, Cameron Clapper. “However, because new information comes out regularly regarding COVID-19, we expect that the plan will be updated regularly.”

The city plans to have a number of employees working remotely. The Municipal Building is open, but meetings should be scheduled in advance.

Service counters will be open for those wishing to pay a bill, request a permit or register to vote in person.

