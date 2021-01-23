City of Stoughton declares snow emergency
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Ahead of heavy snowfall expected to begin on Saturday evening, the City of Stoughton has declared a snow emergency.
Two to four inches of snow are expected Saturday night. According to the city, parking will be even/odd from Midnight to 8am for three consecutive Midnight to 8am periods unless the emergency is cancelled or extended.
