City of Stoughton declares snow emergency

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

Erin Bormett A snow plow clears off Cliff Avenue during a winter storm on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Ahead of heavy snowfall expected to begin on Saturday evening, the City of Stoughton has declared a snow emergency.

Two to four inches of snow are expected Saturday night. According to the city, parking will be even/odd from Midnight to 8am for three consecutive Midnight to 8am periods unless the emergency is cancelled or extended.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.