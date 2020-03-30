City of Stoughton combining polling locations into one location

STOUGHTON, Wis. — The city of Stoughton is combining the polling locations for Wards 1-16 into a single location for the April 7 spring election and presidential primary.

According to a release, all voters can go to Stoughton Wellness & Athletic Center inside the Sports Enhancement Academy Gymnasium.

Each of the four districts will vote in a designated portion of the gym. The typical polling locations will be closed.

On election day, the city will be enforcing social distancing with tape marked in 6-foot increments. A limited number of people will be inside the polling place.

People are encouraged to bring their own blue or black pens.

Voters can request absentee ballots until April 2.

