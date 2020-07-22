City of Monona to combine polling locations for August primary

MONONA, Wis. — Due to COVID-19, the City of Monona announced it will be combining all polling locations for the partisan primary in August.

The city says that voters in all 10 wards can cast their ballots at the Monona Community Center Main Hall on August 11.

Officials say the typical polling location at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church will be closed.

For those who plan to vote in-person, masks and facial coverings will be required and there will be a limited number of voters inside the polling place so voters should be prepared to wait.

