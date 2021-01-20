City of Middleton, state treasurer introduce loan program for local businesses

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MIDDLETON, Wis. — State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and the City of Middleton have announced a new loan program for businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.

The Middleton Economic Relief Loan program is a partnership between the City and Middleton Area Development Corporation and allows businesses to receive low-interest loans with flexible repayment terms.

A news release Tuesday said the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands provided $300,000 in financing to support the program, which can help up to 30 local businesses.

“As a former small business owner myself, I know that you can plan for tough financial times, but no one could have planned for this,” Godlewski said in a statement. “The BCPL is grateful to partner with Middleton, and I’m hopeful we can create more programs like this across the state to help build toward economic recovery.”

Applications for the MERL program are still being accepted. Click here to learn more.

