City of Middleton changes hours and polling place location

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The City of Middleton announced Friday afternoon that polling locations for 1-22 wards will report to Kromrey Middleton School on April 7.

According to a news release, due to a vast reduction in available workers at the polls, voters from 1-22 wards in the City of Middleton, new polling place will be Kromrey Middleton School, 7009 Donna Drive.

Voters are asked to enter in Door 5 and parking is available in the lot accessed by Donna Drive or on the street.

All polling places will open at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 8:00 p.m.

