City of Middleton and CXC celebrate first phase of completion of cross country skiing center

by Margarita Vinogradov

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The first phase of work on an outdoor recreation center in Middleton has wrapped up just ahead of the official beginning of winter, city officials and Central Cross Cross Country Skiing announced Monday.

According to a news release, the new facilities at the CXC Outdoor Recreation and Sports Center on Schwartz Road opened on December 14.

Phase One includes an access road, the initial phase of the 16-stall parking lot, purpose-designed cross-country ski trails and the initial snowmaking infrastructure. This was made possible through a land donation by Dan and Natalie Erdman, along with $1.2 million contributions from individuals, businesses and grants.

“The vision of the CXC Center is finally being realized after years of hard work, strategic planning, and incredible community support,” said Yuriy Gusev, Executive Director of the Central Cross Country Skiing. “This facility will be an incredible asset to our community, the general public, and everyone who shares a passion for the outdoors.”

The second phase will include two miles of paved recreational trails, permanent snowmaking equipment and mountain bike infrastructure. Of the $1.4 million needed for that phase, $550,000 has already been collected. A third phase will include a 14,000-square-foot trailhead building.

Visitors of the cross-country ski trail system are required to buy a trail pass to help cover the cost of trail development and maintenance, snowmaking operations, trail grooming and snowmaking and grooming equipment maintenance.

Middleton residents will be able to purchase trail passes at a discounted rate starting on Tuesday at the Middleton Parks and Recreation office on Hubbard Avenue.

For more information about the CXC Center and to purchase a trail pass visit https://center.cxcskiing.org.

