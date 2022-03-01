City of Madison, UW Health sign on to effort to cut emissions by 50% within decade

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

WASHINGTON — Dozens of organizations ranging from local and state governments, including the city of Madison, to Fortune 500 companies have pledged to cut emissions significantly within a decade.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Energy announced more than 90 organizations have signed on to the Better Climate Challenge to cut emissions by 50% by 2030. They range from automakers like Ford, GM and Harley-Davidson to healthcare providers like UW Health and Anthem.

The public-private partnership not only involves setting “bold, portfolio-wide greenhouse gas reduction targets” but also sharing solutions and best practices with others to do the same, according to a news release announcing the effort

“Companies across America are joining arms to lead the zero-carbon transition through smart, strategic climate solutions that slash building and factory emissions and significantly cut costs,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in the release. “With the help of DOE, the meaningful and measurable emissions reductions of the Better Climate Challenge will save American businesses billions of dollars, create good-paying jobs, and drive innovation that strengthens the entire U.S. economy.”

In a news release, the city of Madison said it will meet the goal by focusing on buildings’ energy efficiency, electrifying vehicles and adding solar installations on city properties.

“The City of Madison is proud to join DOE and other partners around the U.S. to help lead the transition to a clean energy future. We look forward to sharing our decarbonization progress and strategies to help others build on our success,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in the release. “Collaborations like the Better Climate Challenge are critical for creating effective, scalable climate solutions.”

