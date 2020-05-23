City of Madison to start enforcing parking restrictions June 1

MADISON, Wis. –The City of Madison Parking Division announced Friday that they will reinstate enforcement for on-street meters and street sweeping restriction starting June 1.

According to a news release, permit-only and one-hour and two-hour posted restrictions in non-metered areas will remain suspended at least until June 8.

Officials said residents can expect temporary restaurant pick-up loading zones to remain in effect. The Parking Division will continue accepting requests from businesses for temporary loading zones.

On-street meter fees will be required from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, excluding city holidays, the release said. Time limit restrictions at meters will also be enforced.

City of Madison officials said the public can receive low cost parking in city-owned parking garages if parking is longer than two hours. The city has also implemented safety precautions for staff and visitors including disinfecting equipment, door handles and garage surfaces.

For more information about parking restrictions visit the City of Madison’s website.

