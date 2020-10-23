City of Madison to lower speed limit on Prairie Road

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of needpix.com

MADISON, Wis. — Starting Monday, the city of Madison will lower the posted speed limit on Prairie Road from Raymond Road to Maple Grove Road.

This is the third stage in the city-wide Vision Zero effort. The speed limit will change from 30 mph to 25 mph, a release said.

The city will place digital signboards to remind drivers of the speed limit changes.



Prairie Road is a residential street with an elementary school and large neighborhood park, the release said. Officials are hoping that lowering the speed limit will help ensure the safety of those using the streets.

Additional speed limit reductions in 2020 will be on Gammon Road from Watts Road to Colony Drive, McKenna Boulevard from Raymond Road to Watts Road and Post Road from Fish Hatchery Road to Irvington Way.

