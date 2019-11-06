City of Madison to host event emphasizing home safety

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

City of Madison officials are inviting the community to a Home Safety Night event Nov. 19 at American Family Dreambank to share safety tips and information about how to make homes less appealing to would-be criminals.

The night will feature crime-prevention tips, ideas and resources and information about low-cost technology like smart locks, lights, sensors and video doorbells that can help make a home or property more secure.

Madison police will also have a K-9 team at the event that will share information on how the Good Neighbor Project can help neighborhoods partner with the Madison Police Department.

