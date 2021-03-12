City of Madison to adjust reduced rates for parking garages

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison is set to phase out reduced parking rates beginning next week.

Starting Monday, the first hour of parking will no longer be free on Saturdays. A news release from the City’s Parking Division said the daily maximum rate of $8 on Saturdays will also come to an end.

As a result, the maximum rates for nights and weekends will have a temporary lower rate of $5 instead of the usual $8.

The COVID-19 recovery work plan went into effect in June and featured reductions to temporary parking rates in City-owned parking garages. The release said the changes to parking rules are meant as a return to normalcy during the pandemic.

