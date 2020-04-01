City of Madison releases map to help voters find polling place

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison Clerk’s Office released Wednesday an updated list of polling locations for next week’s spring election and Presidential primary.

According to a news release, the city changed many polling locations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters can use this map created by the City of Madison Planning Division to find a polling location.

The release said the polling locations have also been updated on the MyVote Wisconsin website.

