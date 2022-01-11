City of Madison recognizes work of local crossing guards

by Kyle Jones

CREDIT: City of Madison CREDIT: City of Madison

MADISON, Wis. – This week is Adult School Crossing Guard Recognition Week in Wisconsin, and Madison is joining in the celebrations.

Madison employs 58 crossing guards, who help children at intersections throughout the city.

Officials said January is a time to give extra recognition to the guards, who have to work in tough winter conditions.

“Our Crossing Guards work on beautiful sunny days, but they are also there when the temperatures are below zero, when it rains, and when it snows,” City Traffic Engineer Yang Tao said. “We are so grateful for this group of people who are willing to take on this job.”

Officials said the best way to thank crossing guards is by slowing down near intersections and school zones, and stopping at least 10 feet behind where children and crossing guards are walking when a guard raises their stop sign.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.