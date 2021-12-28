City of Madison plows are out, expect a difficult evening commute

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – The plows are out in Madison, the Streets Division announced Tuesday afternoon.

Officials expect the trucks will stay out throughout the night. Crews will be salting and plowing routes until the storm lets up.

Even with the road relief, Streets Division officials said Tuesday’s evening commute may be difficult. Heavier bursts of snow are expected, and streets will still be slippery.

According to the Streets Division, Tuesday’s snow is similar to that of Sunday’s, which can make for slushy conditions and can be tough to shovel.

The city is also preparing for citywide plowing in the event that Madison gets three or more inches of snow.

Officials asked drivers to give extra time and extra room when traveling Tuesday to avoid accidents.

