City of Madison makes changes to paid leave in response to COVID-19

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

2017 Bobbie Harte

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has announced additional steps to protect the health of city employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

A news released from Monday said the following measures will be taken:

The public can access city services online and over the phone

Walk-up counters, community centers and other public visitor services will be closing as of midnight Tuesday, with some exceptions. Visitors will be allowed at the clerk’s office, police district stations and city treasurer’s office

Metro bus service will continue with reduced operating and service levels

City employees will continue to work, with many being allowed to telework

All city employees will receive two weeks of emergency leave time and will also be able to borrow against sick-leave balances that are expected to accrue over the course of the year

“In these extraordinary times, our city employees are working incredibly hard to maintain essential city services,” said Rhodes-Conway. “We are taking these measures to protect our employees and the public while delivering as many services as possible. I want to thank our employees for everything they are doing and I ask the public to remain patient while we all work through this.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments