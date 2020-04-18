City of Madison makes adjustments to ‘shared streets’ due to COVID-19

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison announced Friday afternoon the new adjustments to walking and biking paths during the “Safer at Home” order.

According to the news release, the street closures will provide individuals more space to safely travel and follow social distancing guidelines.

Residents, delivery providers, emergency service workers and city services will still have vehicle access during these adjustments, according to the release.

Some shared streets include Clyde Gallagher Avenue, East Mifflin St., South Shore and West Shore boulevards and Trailsway and Monterey Drive.

More street changes plan to continue over the next week.

The City of Madison said work will begin Monday and will last for two to three days.

