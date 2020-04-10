City of Madison looking for face covering donations

MADISON, Wis. — The city of Madison is asking for donations of cloth face coverings and other personal protective equipment.

According to a release, the city is hoping to provide face coverings to workers in streets, parks, water utility and other public facing departments. Surgical masks and other PPE are in short supply and are being reserved for health care workers and first responders.

The city is working to acquire multiple types of PPE, but they are in short supply.

The city is hoping businesses with the capacity to produce cloth face coverings to consider making these products. Also the city is hoping individuals who know how to sew to consider making and donating masks.

Donations of cloth face coverings will be accepted at fire station No. 2 and No. 8.

Current health guidelines recommend cloth face coverings for anyone when they are outside of their home.

Find suggested patterns from the CDC here.

