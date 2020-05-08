City of Madison issued six citations, 75 warning letters since Safer At Home

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– The City of Madison has issued six citations and 75 warning letters to businesses and individuals not in compliance with the safer at home order, according to the City Attorney’s office.

Madison Police Department said of the six citations, five are municipal citations and one is a misdemeanor citation.

“A lot of people are under the misunderstanding that if they have less than 10 people in their house, then they can have gatherings,” Assistant City Attorney Marci Paulsen said. “It’s pretty clear from the order that no number of individuals can be in your house if they don’t reside in your house.”

As the attorney for Public Health Madison and Dane County, Paulsen issues warning letters to offenders after police disperse gatherings. If they can’t be dispersed, there are other consequences.

This is an example of a warning letter the City’s Attorney’s office issues to those who don’t comply with the #SaferAtHome order. It describes the incident and penalty if another gathering takes place. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/76bk4SLkSd — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) May 8, 2020



“If they have parties, you can get a citation, you can get arrested. We can do what’s called a long form complaint in our office where we prosecute it without writing a ticket and for that it carries a penalty of 1,000 dollars,” Paulsen said.

Each person at that gathering could be a separate count, which could result in that a group of ten people, the host could face charges of $10,000.

Four of the warnings have been issued to businesses, which Paulsen said are usually worked out after email communication.

“For businesses it’s a lot about am I essential, am I not essential?” Paulsen said.

Regardless of the offender, Paulsen said the first step is always education.

“The goal is compliance, it’s not to punish people,” Paulsen said. “I mean the goal of this order is to keep people safe and to stop the spread of the disease.”

After the state-wide order ends, Paulsen said it is likely that individual counties will discuss the possibility of orders needed in the area.

