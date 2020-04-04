City of Madison installing 132 plexiglass barriers at polling locations

Amanda Quintana by Amanda Quintana

Photo from City of Madison Engineering Division

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison Engineering Division has designed and built 132 plexiglass barriers for all 66 polling locations ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

According to a press release, two barriers will be used at each location to support social distancing guidelines. One barrier will be set up in front of two poll workers who will check IDs, and the other barrier will be in front of one poll worker who will gather ballots.

Crews will finish building and installing the barriers on Sunday and Monday.

Gov. Tony Evers urged lawmakers to meet in a special session to move the election to all-mail and extend the time for absentee ballots to be received to May 26, but the special session ended with no discussion or decision.

Comments

comments