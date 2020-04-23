City of Madison golf courses to open, libraries still planning curbside services as Safer at Home order changes begin

MADISON, Wis. – The new version of Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order begins Friday, and with that comes some loosening restrictions on certain activities and businesses.

Non-essential businesses such as clothing stores will be able to partially reopen, offering services like deliveries and curbside pickup. Libraries will be able to offer curbside pickup of their books and materials. Golf courses will be allowed to open again with certain restrictions.

Golf Courses Ready to Open

The four City of Madison golf courses will open Friday, with tee times going quickly, especially at Odana Hills. That’s according to Head Golf Professional Ryan Brinza with the Parks Department.

“People are definitely excited,” Brinza said. “We’ve been getting plenty of phone calls, people booking online. People are excited about being able to do something.”

But things aren’t quite par for the course this year, with differences including no carts, driving range, putting green or clubhouse access.

“We had to put up Porta Potties. We brought in soda machines we’ll sanitize as well,” Brinza said. “(We’re) generally trying to keep people away from each other, outside happy and healthy here.”

To help enforce social distancing, he said that the interval between tee times has been lengthened from eight minutes to 12 minutes, and golfers are asked to show up no earlier than 10 minutes before their scheduled tee times.

Brinza said staff are also doing extra cleaning, “sanitizing just about everything we can.”

Those interested in scheduling a tee time can do so at this website.

Madison Public Libraries Plan for Curbside Services

While libraries will be allowed to implement curbside delivery Friday, the Madison Public Library is still in the “planning stages,” according to Marketing Director Tana Elias.

Elias said staff members are working to figure out service hours, how they might be able to deliver books between libraries and the best procedures to keep staff and library users healthy, but the curbside services are a goal.

“Some people have more free time, and I think reading is a solace for many people. Some people are desperately looking for fresh material for their kids to read. Some people are doing homework online but there are other resources available at the library to help with reports,” she said. “Reading and wellness books, fun relaxation stuff, watching DVDs if you don’t have a Netflix account, I think that’s important to people.”

Elias said one resource that isn’t as easy to bring curbside is internet access, which is important for many library visitors. During the pandemic, the library has set up the Madison Internet Access Information Line, which can help callers learn about free or low-cost internet options. That number is 608-266-6300 and is in operation between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

The Madison Public Library will have an update about curbside delivery on its website by May 1. For information on other area libraries’ planned services, the South Central Library System suggests customers check their local libraries’ websites and Facebook pages.

No Changes for Other Businesses

As the second round of the Safer at Home order begins Friday, many businesses must remain closed, including gyms, salons and tattoo shops. Restaurants will need to keep their dining spaces closed with the option to continue providing takeout and delivery orders.

The new version of the Safer at Home order is scheduled until 8 a.m. on May 26, the Tuesday after Memorial Day.

