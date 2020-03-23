City of Madison creates loading zones outside restaurants to encourage carry-out services

MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to support local businesses, city officials are creating temporary loading zones outside restaurants providing carry-out services.

This will allow more people to park in front of restaurants and quickly pick up food without worrying about getting a parking ticket.

“I know this allowance will provide at least some relief to our small businesses, as we work together to patronize our local restaurants, even if we can’t enjoy sit-down service,” city officials said in a news release.

On-street parking meters, residential parking only restrictions, and 1 and 2-hour limit restrictions are relaxed throughout the city through April 5, but officials said other restrictions should be followed.

These temporary loading zones will not be allowed on State Street, but designated areas have been blocked off at cross streets.

The city is planning to assign parking field staff to post temporary signage to create these loading zones.

