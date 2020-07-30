City of Madison commits to $100,000 small business loan match
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced that the city is committed to match $100,000 in Kiva small business loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kiva is an international non-profit crowdfunding platform for small businesses.
Community members will be able to lend money to small businesses at 0% interest and no fees. The businesses will pay the lenders back each month.
Loans are available up to $15,000 and Rhodes-Conway said,” The city will match the amount raised at no cost to the business owners. So if you want a $10,000 loan, you raise $5,000 from the community, the city will match $5,000.”
Small businesses that apply need to be endorsed by one of the following organizations:
- Madison Black Chamber of Commerce
-
Hmong Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin
-
Latino Chamber Commerce Dane County
-
Madison Cooperative Development Coalition
-
Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation
-
Dane Buy Local
-
Madison Central Business Improvement District
More information can be found here.
