City of Madison commits to $100,000 small business loan match

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced that the city is committed to match $100,000 in Kiva small business loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kiva is an international non-profit crowdfunding platform for small businesses.

Community members will be able to lend money to small businesses at 0% interest and no fees. The businesses will pay the lenders back each month.

Loans are available up to $15,000 and Rhodes-Conway said,” The city will match the amount raised at no cost to the business owners. So if you want a $10,000 loan, you raise $5,000 from the community, the city will match $5,000.”

Small businesses that apply need to be endorsed by one of the following organizations:

Madison Black Chamber of Commerce

Hmong Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin

Latino Chamber Commerce Dane County

Madison Cooperative Development Coalition

Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation

Dane Buy Local

Madison Central Business Improvement District

More information can be found here.

