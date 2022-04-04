City of Madison Clerk’s Office gives tips ahead of Election Day

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Election Day is Tuesday, and the City of Madison Clerk’s Office has some tips to make your day go smoothly.

Check your district — Many of Madison’s polling places have changed due to redistricting, so know before you go. You can check your polling place on the city’s website. Bring an acceptable ID — Voting officials are not checking your address, but they are verifying your identity. Make sure your ID is acceptable for voting in Wisconsin. These include a WisDOT-issued driver’s license or identification card, a military ID issued by a U.S. uniformed service, a U.S. passport, an ID card from a federally recognized tribe in Wisconsin, or a student ID from an accredited Wisconsin university or college that contains a date of issuance, student signature, and expiration date that is after April 5, 2020. You can register to vote on Election Day — If you aren’t registered to vote yet, don’t worry. Bring a proof of residence with you, such as an online utility bill or a bank statement, and you can register to vote at the polls. Get your absentee ballot in on time — Your absentee ballot has to be returned by election day for it to count. If yours isn’t mailed in yet, take it, sealed inside a completed absentee envelope, to your polling place on Election Day. Only you can return your ballot. Check your sample ballot — Know your choices by visiting the MyVote website before you head to the polls.

