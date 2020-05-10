City of Madison announces new social media, public art initiative

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Friday a new social media and art initiative that will allow community members to share ways to stay positive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “LOOK FORWARD” initiative is a way for Madisonians to share their creative work in an attempt to promote a sense of contentedness throughout the area.

Officials said the new initiative was created to help inspire people by encouraging healthy behaviors, educating people about coping strategies and celebrating essential workers, among other things.

“LOOK FORWARD” is being run by Madison Public Library and the Madison Arts Commission with artistic support from Art & Sons and The Bubbler.

People can follow and engage with the campaign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Anyone who wants their stories featured can submit them online.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments