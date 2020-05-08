City of Janesville partners with volunteer group to give out 300 free masks

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

JANESVILLE, Wis. – The City of Janesville distributed more than 300 personal protective masks during a giveaway event Thursday afternoon.

The event, which allowed residents to pick up the masks via a drive through behind the Senior Activity Center, ran out of masks in roughly a half hour.

“It wasn’t expected, there was quite a few people that came,” said Shelley Slapak, who serves as the Community Support Leader in the city’s emergency operations center.

The giveaway was made possible by volunteers with a volunteer group called “Sew Connected”, which partners with the United Way Blackhawk Region.

“It started just a couple of us,” said Jen White, who serves on the United Way Blackhawk Region board. “Then next thing we know, every day we were adding three or four more seamstresses.”

White says the group has given out roughly 3500 masks to date, but hasn’t seen a giveaway with as much demand as Thursday’s in Janesville.

Slapak is hopeful the city can host more mask giveaways, but says she and White will regroup to determine the best time and place to do so.

“Wearing a mask in public is important,” Slapak said. “It’s really for other people. The masks have their limitations, of course, but they help slow the spread.”

White says Sew Connected is still looking for volunteer help. Those interested in contributing can find out more information here.

For more information from the City of Janesville, call the City of Janesville Community Support Hotline Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at (608) 373-6027.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments