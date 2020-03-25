City of Janesville declares State of Emergency

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville city leaders declared a State of Emergency Wednesday in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the declaration will allow the city to be eligible for state and federal assistance, allow the city manager to make purchases and sign contracts that would normally require City Council approval, allow for internal policies to be changed to expedite the city’s response, and reinforce the city manager’s ability to make “urgent and time sensitive management and staff decisions.”

