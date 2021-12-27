City of Evansville declares snow emergency ahead of Tuesday winter weather system

by Jaymes Langrehr

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — The City of Evansville is declaring a snow emergency ahead of the next winter weather maker headed to southern Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Evansville’s snow emergency will be in effect for 24 hours from 6 a.m. Tuesday, December 28 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, December 29 to help the city’s plowing and snow-removal process.

The emergency means no parking will be allowed on either side of the city’s streets, and all vehicles will have to be parked either on private property or designated parking areas. Any vehicles left on the street during that time period will be ticketed and towed.

People in Evansville with more questions about the snow emergency can look at the info posted on the city’s website.

