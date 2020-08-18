City of Beloit worker tests positive for COVID-19

BELOIT, Wis. — A city worker in Beloit has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a news release, the city was notified of the positive test Friday.

Contact tracing has been completed and the employee has had no in-person contact with the general public through work.

This is the third Beloit city worker to test positive for the disease to date.

