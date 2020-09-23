City of Beloit will have eight polling places for November election

BELOIT, Wis. — The City of Beloit will operate eight polling locations for the Nov. 3 election.

According to a news release, the city is consolidating two polling locations: ward 16 — which typically votes at First Congregational Church — will vote at Todd Elementary School with wards 17 and 18. The release said the consolidation is happening because the city needs additional equipment for absentee ballot canvassers at City Hall, while the city could also be facing a staffing shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a list of the eight polling locations.

Wards 1, 2 & 3: Converse School, 1602 Townline Avenue

Wards 4, 5 & 6: Gaston School, 1515 W. Grand Avenue

Wards 7, 8 & 9: Hackett School, 625 Eighth Street

Wards 10, 11 & 12: Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett Street

Wards 13, 14, 15 & 22: Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Boulevard

Wards 16, 17 &18: Todd School, 1621 Oakwood Avenue

Wards 19, 20 & 21: River of Life UMC, 2345 Prairie Avenue

Wards 23, 24 & 25: Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road

The locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All polling places will be accessible to elderly and disabled voters.

The release said over 3,500 absentee ballots have been mailed as of Sept. 17. Ballots need to be signed, witnessed and returned to City Hall by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. It can also be mailed.

In-person absentee voting at City Hall begins weekdays Tuesday, Oct. 20 and runs through Friday, Oct. 30. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city will also offer voting on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall.