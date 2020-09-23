City of Beloit to not schedule trick-or-treating hours for Halloween

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

iStock/dulezidar

BELOIT, Wis. — The city of Beloit announced it will not schedule trick-or-treating hours for Halloween this year.

According to the news release, the city reviewed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health Services, which both advise against holding traditional trick-or-treating events due to COVID-19.

The release also said the Downtown Beloit Association will not be running any Halloween events in 2020.

