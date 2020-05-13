City of Beloit to have drive-thru testing sites for COVID-19

Site staff by Site staff

BELOIT, Wis. — Rock County will now be offering free COVID-19 testing.

According to the news release, the City of Beloit will have two drive-thru testing sites starting Friday. The testings will be offered at Telfer and Krueger parks.

Health officials are prioritizing people who have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Testing will be available from May 15 to 22 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking interpreters will also be available for assistance.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments