City of Beloit reminds community of political sign requirements

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

BELOIT, Wis. — The city is reminding residents of Beloit of the sign ordinance regarding the display of political signs.

According to a release, residents are allowed to display political signs, but there are a couple restrictions.

The release said residents can display signs on private property and if its not your own property you need permission. Signs can’t be larger than 32 square feet. The signs need to be at least 10 feet back from property lines.

Signs can’t be displayed in the public right-of-way or on government property. Some places that signs are now allowed are parks, medians and vacant lots.

The release said unlawful signs might be confiscated and could result in municipal citations. On Election Day, no signs can be on public property within 100 feet of any entrance to a building containing a polling place.

The Beloit Police Department said destroying or removing campaign signs from property other than your own is illegal.

