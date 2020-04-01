City of Beloit moving all voting to City Hall next week

BELOIT, Wis. — The City of Beloit is combining all of its polling locations for next week’s spring elections and Presidential primary.

According to a news release, the city will offer drive-thru voting at City Hall, 100 State Street.

The release said no other polling locations will be made available in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials said individuals who are identified as being high risk for COVID-19 will also not be working next week’s election.

The city is encouraging voters to vote absentee to avoid waiting in line at City Hall.

As of Monday, the city said it has issued 3,207 absentee ballots and had 1,143 ballots completed and returned to the City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.

