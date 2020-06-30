City of Beloit employee tests positive for COVID-19, second confirmed case involving city employee

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

BELOIT, Wis, — A city of Beloit employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a release from the city.

The employee has not had not in-person contact with the public through work, the release said. City employees who may have been in contact with this person have been notified of possible exposure.

The city will not be releasing the person’s name or job title for privacy reasons, the release said.

This is the second city employee to test positive for coronavirus. The first was reported mid-May.

Beloit declared a public health emergency in March because of the virus.

