City of Beloit declares snow emergency

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

Courtesy of Erin Bormett

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit officials have declared a snow emergency starting Sunday afternoon.

The snow emergency goes into effect at 3 p.m. Sunday and lasts until 3 p.m. on Monday.

During a snow emergency vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets, according to city ordinances. Police can ticket or tow any vehicle that does not adhere to the snow emergency.

Public works director, Laura Pigatti Williamson, said, “Our plow drivers work all day and all night to keep our community’s roads safe for travel – please help them out by moving your vehicle during the snow emergency.”

More information on the Beloit snow emergency can be found at www.beloitwi.gov

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.