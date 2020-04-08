City of Beloit conducts entire election without residents leaving their cars

BELOIT, Wis. – Voters in the City of Beloit voted while staying inside their vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

The city, which normally has five polling locations, was forced to condense to just one for Tuesday’s primary election due to a lack of volunteers and staff.

“We’ve learned early on the response to COVID-19 that we have to be flexible with everything that we do,” said Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Millard. “So w’eve rolled with the punches and ensured this was set up.”

Millard says the plan to do drive through only voting was created in mid-March, before the county even saw its first confirmed case of Coronavirus.

“I think it’s a lot of pride,” Millard said. “We put a lot of effort into working forward towards this election and we wanted to create opportunities for people to vote but still stay safe.”

Hundreds of voters came to vote at Beloit’s City Hall building. Staff also made accommodations for those without vehicles and others who are unable to drive.

