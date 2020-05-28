City of Beloit cancels Fourth of July fireworks, Dirty Dash, other summer events

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BELOIT, Wis. — City of Beloit officials announced multiple cancellations and delays of summer activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pops on the Rock, the city’s annual concert and fireworks show celebrating the Fourth of July, has been canceled due to the large crowds the event draws. City officials said they could not “in good conscience risk the public’s health while holding this event.”

Beloit leaders are discouraging gatherings of more than 25 people and prohibiting gatherings of more than 25 people in its public spaces, including parks. The annual celebration is traditionally held at Riverside Park.

Several other summer recreation programs have been canceled in addition to the cancellation of the city’s Independence Day celebrations, including all non-aquatic summer programs and events and the Beloit Dirty Dash.

The 2020 Beloit Dirty Dash, a mud run and obstacle course for kids 4 to 18, was originally scheduled for Aug. 22.

“While it is incredibly disappointing to cancel this unique community event, we will be back stronger than ever in the future,” Director of Parks & Recreation Mark Edwards said. “Cancelling this year is the right thing to do in light of the public health risks associated with COVID-19. Our planning team will start working on making 2021 the muddiest year yet with new, fun obstacles.”

Touch a Truck, youth golf programs and Big Hill Adventure Camp are among the other programs and events that have been canceled.

City leaders are still deliberating on whether or not to cancel aquatic programming for the remainder of the summer. In the meantime, they have decied to keep Krueger Pool closed through June due to levels of COVID-19 in Beloit.

Officials said that if the pool is opened later this summer physical distancing would be required in the pool and all other shared spaces.

For more updates on the city’s parks and recreation decisions, visit their Facebook page.

