City lowers East Washington Avenue speed limit

East Washington Avenue from top of Capitol

MADISON, Wis. — The city of Madison will be reducing the speed limit on parts of East Washington Avenue starting Monday.

According to a release, two people have died and 41 people have been injured in traffic crashes between 2014 and 2019. There have also been more dangerous driving behaviors and speeding since the start of 2020.

The city will reduce Pinckney Street to Baldwin Street from 35 mph to 25 mph. It will also reduce Baldwin Street to Marquette Avenue from 35 mph to 30 mph. Data showed reducing the speed limits would increase roadway safety.

“We must commit to reducing speed limits in our streets, it is the right thing to do to protect everyone whether they are walking, biking, or driving. Lowering the speed limit by even 5 MPH significantly increases the chances of a person walking or biking surviving a crash and will reduce the severity of crashes involving people driving,” said Director of Transportation, Tom Lynch. “2020 has already had too many serious and fatal injuries due to traffic crashes and we must take action now to improve the safety of our streets.”

The city will also update traffic signal timing, improve visibility of crosswalks between Pinckney Street and Baldwin Street and install bollards along the median at Livingston Street.

This year, the city will also change speed limits this year to other streets. Gammon Road from Watts Road to Colony will change from 30 mph to 25 mph. Milwaukee Street from Stoughton Road to Thompson Drive will change from 35 mph to 25 mph. Prairie Road from Raymond Road to Maple Grove Road from 30 mph to 25 mph. McKenna Boulevard from Raymond Road to Watts Road will change from 35 mph to 30 mph. Post Road from Fish Hatchery Road to Irvington Way from 30 mph to 25 mph.

