City leaders propose plan to support downtown businesses impacted by pandemic, property damage

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Mike Lroy (@mike_lroy) and Liubov Szwako (@triangulador) created multiple murals on State Street. The first of the day was at Tutto Pasta. Photo by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Downtown Madison businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 and looting could receive support from the city thanks to a proposed recovery program.

City leaders announced Thursday the “Downtown Recovery Program” to help provide grants of up to $25,000 for businesses to use for repair costs or insurance deductibles for any damage caused during the civil unrest that happened in late May.

“I’ve spoken with dozens of State Street area business and property owners, who have expressed the need for financial assistance to repair the damage to their businesses and properties, which were already suffering after months of the pandemic,” said Alder Mike Verveer, District 4, who represents the area most impacted. “These grants are desperately needed and will be very welcome news to our downtown businesses.”

The grant program was first introduced at a Madison Common Council meeting earlier this week. The details of the program are expected to be discussed at the Madison Finance Committee meeting scheduled for Monday.

According to a news release from the city, roughly 70% of the businesses on State Street are locally owned and operated. About 62% of businesses are owned by women and people of color.

A recent survey conducted by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District revealed that 41 business owners said the pandemic and the destruction would make it difficult for them to reopen and could cause them to close permanently.

“We hope these funds will make a difference for the mom and pop shops in the downtown business district. I hope everyone in Madison will think about shopping local before they place an order online, and step up their support of our local businesses as they struggle in these difficult times,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments