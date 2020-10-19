City leaders encourage public to return absentee ballots on ‘Mail It Back Monday’

MADISON, Wis. — City leaders are encouraging the public to return their absentee ballots on Monday as part of “Mail It Back Monday.”

Last week, city workers installed 14 ballot boxes across Madison. Since then, more than 1,100 voters have used the drop boxes to turn in their absentee ballots.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said that to date, over 100,000 absentee ballots have been issued throughout the city. Over 70,000 of those ballots have already been returned.

In-person early voting starts on Tuesday.

