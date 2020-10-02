City leaders announce final community-selected appointee for police Civilian Oversight Board

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — City leaders have picked their final recommendation for the newly formed police Civilian Oversight Board.

Isadore Knox Jr. was one of three candidates nominated by the NAACP to serve on the Board. City leaders have selected him to fill the ninth community-nominated spot on the board.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Common Council President Sheri Carter and Council Vice President Syed Abbas announced the other 10 community-selected members of the Board last week.

The Council is expected to select its two appointees next week. All 13 appointees to the Board will be submitted for confirmation at the Common Council meeting scheduled for Oct. 6.