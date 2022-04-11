City golf courses opening Tuesday morning, parks department says

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — After a winter that didn’t seem to want to leave, Madison-area golfers will be able to tee off starting Tuesday morning, the parks department announced Monday afternoon.

The Monona Golf Course, Odana Hills Golf Course and Yahara Hills Golf Course will all be open and playable, while Glenway Golf Park continues to be closed for its remodel.

Monona Golf Course will be opening at 9 a.m. the rest of the week with carts available, while the driving range will also be open.

Odana Hills will also open at 9 a.m. the rest of the week, with all 18 holes open. Carts will be available for the front nine, while the back nine will be walking-only. The driving range at Odana Hills will still be closed.

Yahara Hills will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, with the East 18 open and carts available. The driving range at Yahara Hills will also be closed for the time being.

The parks department says some greens at all three courses have undergone early-spring aeration to try to improve drainage from recent rains and allow for the best possible conditions heading into the summer.

You can book a tee time on the city’s website.

