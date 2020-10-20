City, county leaders announce location for permanent men’s shelter on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — City and county leaders announced Tuesday that they have found a location for a permanent men’s shelter on the city’s east side.

Located at 4111 E. Town Blvd., the new multi-purpose space will be a shelter for men experiencing homelessness with the possibility of being used to house laundry and kitchen services, among others, down the line.

“The need for purpose-built shelter in Madison has been talked about for years; it is time now for us to act. Our ultimate goal is to develop a purpose-built shelter facility to support single homeless men. Our aim is to do more than just warehouse men, it is to offer a fuller range of supports that can lead its users to more stable long-term housing,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “I want to thank the churches that have so kindly opened their doors to the City’s homeless population each winter for decades. We are finally on the path to a better accommodation.”

The property itself will cost $1.3 million to purchase. Rhodes-Conway said she plans to ask the Common Council to support using $3 million from the city’s capital budget to pay for the acquisition and renovation of the building. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi committed $3 million from the county’s 2021 budget for the project.

“Communities come together during challenging times and today marks the start of a robust, new partnership to meet the needs of our most vulnerable citizens,” Joe Parisi said. “By teaming with the City of Madison and other partners we are making this community’s strongest public investment yet in night sheltering services.”

The exact services have not yet been decided on, but city and county leaders said they are discussing the details of the new shelter.

As of now, men experiencing homelessness are housed at Warner Park Community Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

