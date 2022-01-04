City-County Homeless Committee passes agenda item that could enhance area homeless shelter, awaits city council approval

by Brad Hamilton

Tonight, The City-County Homeless Committee discussed and passed an agenda item that could enhance the Dairy Drive Campground, while also establishing a new men’s shelter.

During Madison’s city council meeting on December 7th, an agenda item focused on bettering the shelter’s in the area was given to the City-County Homeless Committee to review.

“This is a short ordinance that says “Can the Mayor’s Office be given the ability to accept offers of assistance,” explained Mary Bottari, Mayor’s Chief of Staff.

The agenda item has two parts:

The first portion focuses on soliciting funds to improve Madison’s current situation, which is a short term 30 unit shelter on Dairy Drive.

“This ordinance would allow us to accept gifts of service and then after six months, file a report to the clerk’s office to see what was given and for what reason,” shared Bottari.

The second portion allows funds to be used to build a brand new, permanent men’s shelter.

After a lengthy discussion, the City-County Homeless Committee voted in favor of both portions of the agenda item.

Tomorrow, the agenda item will meet its final fate in the form of a full city council vote.

