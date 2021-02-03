City Council to vote on purchase of men’s homeless shelter

Chris Verhyen by Chris Verhyen

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison Common Council is voting whether to approve the purchase of a new men’s homeless shelter on the east side.

The council has not voted yet on the agenda item as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The proposed facility is located on Zeier Road next to East Towne Mall. The City and the county included $3 million each in their budgets to acquire the land and cover any needed renovations. If approved, the property on Zeier Road will cost $2.6 million.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.