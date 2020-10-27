City Clerk recommends dropping absentee ballots off in person to ensure counted on time

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– If you didn’t get your ballot in a mailbox today, don’t toss it in tomorrow.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last night all Wisconsin ballots need to be in the clerk’s hands before polls close on Nov. 3.

One week away from #ElectionDay Today is the LAST recommended day to mail your absentee ballot back to the clerk’s office. Ballots can still be returned to the clerk’s office, poll locations or the city’s official drop boxes.#News3Now pic.twitter.com/rGWtTZVdgg — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) October 27, 2020



The U.S. Postal Service can’t guarantee ballots mailed after today meet that deadline.

“You’re really risking that it’s going to arrive too late to be counted,” City of Madison Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said. “We have been saying to voters, return your ballots sooner rather than later, just in case that would happen. So, we were kind of bracing for that type of ruling to come out.”

The clerk’s office recommends returning absentee ballots in person to avoid missing the count.

“It just breaks our hearts when it’s the day after election and absentees show up in the mail,” Witzel-Behl said.

Ballots can be returned at any of the city’s 14 absentee ballot boxes located at fire stations throughout Madison and Elver Park.

Voters can also drop their ballots off at the clerk’s office before Election Day or at their assigned polling location on November 3.

“The earlier you return your ballot, the more time there is for us to follow up with you if there is and issue with your absentee envelope,” Witzel-Behl said.

The U.S. Postal Service is dedicated to a delivering election mail in a secure and timely manner, according to a regional spokesperson.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.